Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Reveals Movie Timeline; Check Out!

Spider-Man 3: In a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Tom Holland, star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, gave some details about the film’s opening and also how to production narrative will be connected to the outcome of the previous feature film, commercially released in 2019.

According to the actor, the third film will start at exactly the point in Spider-Man: Far From Home stopped. To recap some events at the time, J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) reveals Spider-Man’s identity to the entire world after being persuaded by Mysterio (played villain by Jake Gyllenhaal).

That way, even from what the official Spider-Man 3 synopsis tells, viewers will follow the consequences of this bombastic revelation, which makes Peter Parker in need of help.

The production’s cast also includes guest appearances by Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Willem Dafoe as Duende Verde, Jamie Foxx as Electro and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.

So stay tuned and don’t miss this debut! Spider-Man: Sem Volta Para Casa opens in Brazilian cinemas on December 15 this year.