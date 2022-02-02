Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Is Surprised By Box Office Success

Spider-Man 3: In an interview with BackstageOL, Tom Holland showed a surprising reaction to being told about the box office success of Spider-Man: No Return Home, discovering that the film is within a few million dollars of surpassing Avatar as “the biggest movie of all”. the times”.

Since December 16, 2021, when it debuted in international theaters, Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Coming Home has been racking up box office records, becoming the most successful hero film and the third-highest grossing movie ever. an MCU masterpiece — behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Now, an update provided by presenter Dave Morales shows that Sony’s production is very close to reaching a new milestone, something that took even star Tom Holland by surprise.

During the chat, focused on promoting the premiere of Uncharted: Off the Map, Morales revealed that Spider-Man: No Return Home is just US$ 20 million away from reaching Avatar and consecrate itself as the highest domestic box office – exclusive to the North American market — of all time.

Currently, Marvel’s entry has records of approximately $740 million, while Avatar remains at the top, with $760 million.

Check out the actor’s reaction below when he asks if the news is real and claims to have participated in an “incredible” and “impressive” feat.

“This is mind blowing,” says Tom Holland. “I think what Jon Watts has done so well with these films is that when we’re making them, they feel so small, so sincere, and it feels like we’re making these really intricate independent films, and when they come out you’re so pleasantly surprised, already. that they are not small at all.”

Do you still believe that Spider-Man: No Return Home will reach the numbers of Avatar? Leave your opinion in the comments.