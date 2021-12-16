Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Didn’t Do Well In Early Auditions For The Role

Spider-Man 3: In an interview with Variety, Spider-Man: No Return Home casting director Sarah Finn revealed that Tom Holland didn’t do well in initial auditions for the role of Webhead, saying the actor received criticism about his cool demeanor and incompatibility with Peter Parker’s personality.

Released as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Tom Holland won the demanding audience of Marvel fans after reinvigorating the spirit of the Friend of the Neighborhood, something that consolidated him as one of the biggest protagonists of the MCU and brought him to the coffers from the studio, some of the most valuable box office indices in cinema.

However, for very little, his trajectory in the role does not pass the test phase, since, according to the casting director responsible for the new hero trilogy, the actor did not do well in the first phases.

Recalling Tom Holland’s initial auditions, Sarah Finn commented that the star was “looking a little too cool” and was acting out of Peter Parker’s expected behavior, needing to “get a little nerdy” to win the role. To do so, it was necessary to repeat the auditions “many, many times”, reinforcing the dedication and commitment that Holland takes to this day to bring the hero to life on the big screen.

Fortunately, the actor’s effort has rewarded not only himself, but also a legion of passionate fans who have had the privilege of accompanying him for nearly five years in the spider costume. And, starting this Thursday (16), spectators will have another opportunity to contemplate the new filmographic entry of the star, with the release of Spider-Man: Sem Volta Para Casa in movie theaters around the world.

Do you think Tom Holland proved to be the best Spider ever? Leave your opinion in the comments!