Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Again Denies Maguire And Garfield’s Return

Spider-Man 3: With the debut approaching, fan anticipation for Spider-Man: No Back Home has been steadily increasing. To curb public hype, actor Tom Holland has emphatically denied that the production will feature Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The denial comes on the same day that alleged leaked images show the presence of the actors on set.

Spider-Man 3: supposed photos reinforce the presence of Maguire and Garfield

“People don’t believe me when I say that [Maguire and Garfield] won’t come back. But they’ll have to believe me at some point,” he argued to Total Film magazine in an interview released today (9th).

He made the comment after “leaving it on the air” that the actors could come back. First, the star commented that he was excited for the characters’ return, as they have different visions of what Spider-Man was.

To be more assertive, Holland specified that he was talking about Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) for the franchise. “It means a lot to me. The first time you see Doc [Octopus] and the other characters who come back, it’s so exciting – and it’s a great moment in movie history. There are three generations coming together”.

“Seeing Alfred come in, and having to adapt and change the way movies are made, but also change directors, and also [the fact that] I’m now Spider-Man. It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to suit the modern era,” he argued after a not very specific comment on who was speaking.

Spider-Man 3 will be dark

In the long interview, the young actor also said that the film will not be fun, on the contrary. “It’s dark and sad, and it’s going to be really poignant. You’ll see characters you love go through things you’d never want them to go through. And I was really excited to lean towards that side of Peter Parker.”

Holland said that in No Return Home, protagonist Peter Parker will lose his optimistic and positive view of the world, as he will find himself in a difficult situation to fix. “That was an aspect of the character that I had never seen before and I was really, really excited to try to deal with it.”

Finally, he revealed that he hasn’t seen the full movie yet, but rather several pieces. Despite that, the star promises that this is the best work in the latest Spider-Man franchise and that the only thing he knows is that the result will be “brutal”.