Spider-Man 3 to Connect with Doctor Strange

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has announced that the new Doctor Strange movie will be linked to Spider-Man 3, which is still being filmed. Accordingly, almost all Marvel movies in stage 4 will be linked to the multiverse.

Loki, one of his productions, which will be released last year on the digital broadcasting platform Disney + next year, is What If…? and Disney, which released the first trailer of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and the second trailer of WandaVision, suddenly attracted attention with its new Marvel productions. Speaking in the same presentation where the trailers were published, Marvel boss Kevin Feige made important statements about Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which we know very little about yet.

According to Kevin Feige’s statements, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be linked to Spider-Man 3, whose full name has not yet been disclosed. We don’t know what this connection will look like as there is very little information about both films for now, but Doctor Strange’s appearance in Spider-Man 3 has already been talked about for a while.

Marvel will link Spider-Man 3 with the new Doctor Strange movie; but how?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will focus on the multiverse theory, which we saw in Avengers: Endgame, as the name suggests. However; The information recently reported by sources close to Marvel stated that Doctor Octopus (Doctor Octopus) character in the Spider-Man trilogy played by Tobey Maguire and Electro character from the universe where Andrew Garfield is Spider-Man will take place in Spider-Man 3. . Perhaps these two characters transition from the universe where the other two Spider-Man are to the universe where Tom Holland is Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange is included in the film exactly at this point. However, this is only a theory at the moment.

We’ll see plenty of multiverse in MCU phase 4

We already knew that Loki, who disappeared with the spacestone in Avengers: Endgame, and Scarlet Witch, who will launch the 4th phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with WandaVision, will be linked to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now that we know that Spider-Man 3 will also be linked to the new Doctor Strange sequel with a multiverse theme, What If …? Still, considering how much Marvel likes to block leaks and hit left and right until the productions are released, it is possible that we will encounter an MCU stage 4 that disappoints all predictions.

How will Marvel “hide” the Spider-Man, whose true identity has been revealed?

Filming of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in full swing in London, according to Kevin Feige’s statements. Spider-Man 3’s shooting continues in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Although the latest statements give hope that a delightful Marvel universe, in which all movies and TV series are connected, await us, it should not be forgotten that Spider-Man’s true identity is revealed at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. It is unknown how Marvel will adapt the revealed Spider-Man to a story with multiple universes.



