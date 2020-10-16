Spider-Man 3: Sony “does not confirm” Tobey Maguire

Sony Pictures responds to rumors about the presence of the two previous movie wall-crawlers in the next Spidey movie at MCU.

Spider-Man 3 (working title), the third solo part of the arachnid superhero as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is raising great expectations among fans with each new news that is confirmed in recent weeks. And it is that along with the confirmation of both Jamie Foxx as a new Electro after his role in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 as Doctor Strange as the new mentor of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, the appearance of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew was rumored Garfield, the two previous Spider-Man in the cinema, giving rise to the long-awaited Spiderverse. Now, Sony Pictures has ruled on the matter, ensuring that “does not confirm” these rumors.

Is Sony’s Spiderverse coming to the MCU?

And is that since the surprise appearance of J. Jonah Jameson from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy in one of the post-credit scenes of Spider-Man: Far From Home, many already took for granted the arrival of the multiverse to the UCM, something that will materialize in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. To all this were recently added the confirmations of Jamie Foxx again as Electro after playing the villain in The Amazing Spider-Man saga (and an image that the same actor shared with the three Spider-Man) and of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in the third part of Spidey in the MCU, something that could cause the arrival of multiple universes, including the Spiderverse.

Now, Sony Pictures has ruled on the matter, without confirming or denying the rumor mill, only assuring that “these casting rumors are not confirmed,” statements collected by the ET Canada medium. However, and after these official statements by Sony, the possible presence of the three Spider-Man is not ruled out, but neither is it assured. We will have to wait to see how the production progresses through a filming that has already begun in New York City with Tom Holland filming the Uncharted movie these days in several coastal towns in Spain.



