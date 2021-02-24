Spider-Man 3: official movie title is revealed

The official title for Marvel’s third Spider-Man movie has been officially revealed: Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sony Pictures announced the news through the franchise’s official Twitter account with a brief teaser featuring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. The official name was only revealed after a joke in which the actors posted possible titles for the feature, such as “Phone Home” and “Home-Wrecker”.

In addition to the participation of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the film must be linked to the conclusion of the WandaVision series. Rumors also indicate that actors from previous superhero franchises will join for the film. Neither Marvel nor Sony confirmed the transformation.

“The film is incredibly ambitious and I am very happy to say that we are succeeding in recording,” Holland told Yahoo in a recent interview. “Everything is going very well. We watched a fight scene that we shot a few weeks ago, and I never saw a scene like this at MCU. I’m really excited for the audience to watch it soon. ”