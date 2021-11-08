Spider-Man 3: New Poster Shows Dr. Octopus, Green Goblin And More

Spider-Man 3: Sony released this Monday (8) the first official poster of Spider-Man: No Return Home. The image highlights the return of major villains including Dr. Octopus, Green Goblin, Sandman and Electro. Check out:

The trailer released in August had already highlighted the appearance of Dr. Octopus played by Alfred Molina and suggested the return of Duende Verde. It is noteworthy that the return of actor Willem Dafoe, who played the villain in the Sam Raimi trilogy, has not yet been confirmed.

In the plot, Peter must face the consequences after his true identity has been discovered. When trying to reverse the situation, Doctor Strange misses the spell and ends up mixing different realities.

The film features the return of Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Zendaya (Mary Jane), Jacob Batalon (Ned) and Marisa Tomei (Aunt May). Spider-Man: Sem Volta Para Casa is scheduled to premiere on December 16, 2021 in Brazil.