Spider-Man 3 May Have Opened New Plot For Peter Parker On MCU

Spider-Man 3: The premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home, in the original) last week shook the structures of several cinemas around the world. And recently, an interview by producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige with The New York Times sparked some speculation about Peter Parker’s future in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

As previously disclosed, alongside Sony, Marvel intends to continue the saga of the hero played by Tom Holland in theaters. And according to Pascal and Feige, the character’s third film may have already opened a new plot for him, ensuring a certain continuity to the franchise.

“[In the end], you can see Spider-Man having to make a very important decision that we never thought he had to deal with,” said Pascal. “It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot of material to work on in a future project,” she added.

Spider-Man 4: what to expect from the next Peter Parker movie?

Serving as a watershed for the current phase of the MCU, the character’s third film created by comic artists Stan Lee and Steve Ditko explores the hero’s identity, which was revealed to the world abruptly, in various ways.

In the film, to correct his current problem, Peter asks Stephen Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch), Doctor Strange, to help him perform a powerful spell that can make the world forget about who he really is. Although this premise is simple, little by little, it becomes complex, as it opens gaps for the exploration of alternative universes, which culminate in big problems for Spider-Man.

After facing three great villains — such as Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) — now the character seems to have the chance to rediscover himself and explore more intimate themes in his own trajectory. Even, the famous arc “One More Day” (One More Day, in a free translation) of the comics had some of its main elements being explored in the production.