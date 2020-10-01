Spider-Man 3: Jamie Foxx will return as Electro!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us incredible news, Jamie Foxx returns to play Electro in Spider-Man.

The live-action Spider-Verse is finally forming! After JK Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson made the leap into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Spider-Man: Far From Home, it appears that Jamie Foxx is the next Spidey actor to rejoin the franchise.

Electro from Foox, one of The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s villains, will join the ranks of the MCU in the upcoming Marvel and Sony Spider-Man movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx is in final talks to play Electro once again, this time opposite Tom Holland in the MCU. At this time, it is not known exactly how Foxx’s character will appear in the new Spider-Man movie, or if it will be the same version he played in the second Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movie.

The MCU’s multiverse is being dealt with, thanks to Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, so it stands to reason that the Electro that Foxx played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 could make a direct jump between universes.

What role will Jamie Foox have in Spider-Man 3?

However, given all the complications that would flow from multiple Spider-Man, and the severe hatred Electro’s design received in 2014, it would make sense for Jamie Foxx to simply play a remake of the character.

Simmons appeared as J. Jonah Jameson at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home and it really opened up the possibilities for previous Spider-Man characters to return. For now, however, there are no other casting announcements about returning characters.

Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the upcoming film, directed by Jon Watts. Also set to return are the main cast of Zendaya, Jacob Batalan, Marisa Tomei, and Tony Revolori. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Simmons appear as Jameson once again, especially since he’s the one responsible for revealing Spider-Man’s true identity to the world.

Are you looking forward to seeing Jamie Foxx join the MCU as Electro? What other characters from the Spider-Man movie would you like to see return? Let us know in the comments!

Spider-Man 3, which is currently untitled, will hit theaters on November 5, 2021. Of course, given the ongoing pandemic, that could change in the coming months.



