Spider-Man 3: Jamie Foxx returns as Electro

The famous actor who already played the villain in the sequel to Andrew Garfield’s Spidey is in talks to reprise his role in the MCU.

Surprising news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, a medium that exclusively reports the advanced conversations between Jamie Foxx, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios to reprise his role as Electro in Spider-Man 3 (working title) alongside Tom Holland, now as part of the UCM after debuting in Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro Power in 2014, an interpretation that was not very well received by fans.

J.K. Simmons also repeats as J.J. Jameson

And it seems that Sony is recovering characters and their interpreters from the past of Spider-Man in the cinema, as is the case of actor J.K. Simmons and his celebrated role as J.J. Jameson, who appeared by everyone’s surprise in one of the post-credit scenes of Spider-Man: Far From Home after his iconic portrayal of the same character in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire.

Now, it seems that Jamie Foxx will suffer the same fate when he returns as Electro, although at the moment it is unknown if it will be the same version of the character or another vision of it by those currently responsible for the Spider-Man saga as part of the Universe Marvel Cinematic. Be that as it may, it seems that Sony Pictures is making progress in its project related to the Sinister Six.

This news is accompanied by a rumor that has gained integers in recent days (and now more) in which it is ensured that Sony Pictures is willing to collaborate more closely with Marvel Studios to carry out more crossovers and even share characters like Venom or the next Spiderwoman, a film in which Kevin Feige himself, director of Marvel Studios, would be involved.

The third part of the Spider-Man solo trilogy (still without a definitive title) in the UCM has its premiere scheduled for December 17, 2021; And it is that despite the last dances of Marvel Studios dates due to the global crisis of the coronavirus, the new film of the wall-crawler for the moment remains on its last announced release date.



