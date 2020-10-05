Spider-Man 3: Jamie Foxx confirms his new Electro

The famous actor publishes on Instagram an image of the villain and the three film versions of Spidey and that he has quickly deleted.

Tom Holland’s third solo Spider-Man film is sparking all the interest of superhero fans with each new news about his new characters and what appears to be the arrival of the Spiderverse to the MCU. So much so, that if recently the presence of Jamie Foxx was confirmed again as Electro after playing the same role in Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, now it has been the actor himself who has assured that it is a new version of the villain, also publishing a surprising image on his official Instagram account that he has quickly deleted.

Spiderverse live action in the MCU?

And is that even though the image was visible for a few moments, many fans captured it to share what appears to be the arrival of the Spiderverse to the UCM. And it is that in this image (which you can see below) we can see Electro’s eyes in the middle of an electrical storm before the surprising presence of what appear to be the three cinematic Spider-Man, it is

“Tell Spidey we’re going to do it again… Super excited to be part of the next installment of Marvel’s new Spider-Man… I can’t wait for you all to see the new one. And I won’t be blue in this one! But 1000% evil! ”Foxx wrote next to an image that he erased almost immediately. Obviously, this publication triggered rumors about the possible arrival of the Spiderverse to the MCU, something that could come true through the Scarlet Witch and Vision series or the movie Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, adaptations that, apparently, will revolve around different universes or realities.



