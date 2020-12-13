Spider-Man 3: how can studios avoid mistakes?

Bringing together so many different characters in Spider-Man 3 might not be such a bad idea. We are looking into the matter.

The rumors may ultimately turn out to be true. Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, Tobey Maguire or even Emma Stone could actually be back in Spider-Man 3. While this possible Spider-Verse seemed to be anything but an idea achievable so early in the MCU, it seems more than ever to be at hand. at hand. In the event that this direction is indeed followed by the studios, Spider-Man 3 will become an ambitious film, and especially dense in characters. The presence of all these beautiful people, which has officially added Doctor Strange, can be scary. However, if Sony and Marvel Studios make the right choices, the result could be what Spider-Man fans have come to expect.

Definitely, the number three is important for the Spider-Man universe, and unfortunately not always for the right reasons. Spider-Man 3, directed by Sam Raimi and released in 2007, also had a tad too many characters and failed to reach the level of the previous two games. As for The Amazing Spider-Man saga, it hasn’t even had the chance to feature a third film. It is therefore the MCU’s Spider-Man who will have the heavy task of breaking this curse linked to the number three. For some, things have already started badly. Rumors about the Spider-Verse and its avalanche of characters are scary, and suggest that Spider-Man 3 could become a forced fan service vector and nothing more.

Pleasing fans while remaining consistent with the storylines started in Spider-Man Far From Home, is that possible? Yes, as long as that multiverse makes sense, whether it’s in the Spider-Man universe at Sony Pictures or the MCU in general. For that, he would have to have a key role in the plot, and bring something. For example, Peter Parker could call on the other Spider-Men to help him defeat his enemies in this new installment. He could also land in another universe by accident, and thus ask another Webweaver to help him return to his own reality. Bringing multiple universes together could also lead to the formation of a new team of villains like the Sinister Six, who would thus become the next threat Peter faces. In this way, the Spider-Verse would move the Spider-Man franchise forward, and not just be there to please audiences.

Spider-Man 3 could also be a first step towards a crossover event that would close one of the next phases of the MCU, much in the same way that Avengers Infinity War and Endgame ended phase 3. In addition, it does not. It doesn’t say that Spider-Man would interact with these other versions. Maybe he’ll just be made aware of the existence of the multiverse, and only see pictures of it. If the Spider-Verse were to be confirmed, the ideal would be that the blockbuster does not give the impression of doing too much, that the presence of so many characters does not forget the main plot. So even if all these casting rumors have something to raise a question or two, we want to rejoice in this possibility of seeing all these beautiful people on the big screen. Who knows ? Maybe the studios will surprise us.



