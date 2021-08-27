Spider-Man 3 Gets a 90s Animated Trailer

The 1st official trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home was one of the big news of the week for pop culture lovers. The hype, for example, caused the video to break a record and become the most watched video in history in the first 24 hours on YouTube. And the subject continues to pay off.

This Thursday (26), the youtuber Brendan Borrow, from the channel 100Bombs Studios, recreated the trailer of the film with images of the animation from the 90s of Amigão da Vizinhança. The content producer took footage of animated Peter Parker interacting with Mary Jane, Aunt May, Doctor Strange and others.

To maintain the relationship with No Back Home, Borrow kept the audio from the original trailer. Check out the result of the work below:

Expectations for Spider-Man: No Return Home are sky-high, as the film could bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who would reprise their roles in the franchise. In addition, the feature film will also feature returns from villains Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe).

Sony Pictures’ long-awaited third film with Tom Holland in the main role opens on December 16 in Brazilian cinemas.

the cartoon

Originally called Spider-Man: The Animated Series (in Brazil only Spider-Man), the animation was quite successful and was one of the responsible for popularizing the hero, especially among children. Broadcast between 1994 and 1997, the series has 5 seasons and 65 episodes.

The design was notable not only for the Spider’s adventures, but also for having crossover with several other characters such as the Black Widow, Blade, X-Men and Fantastic Four. Animation is available in Brazil on Disney+ with all 5 seasons.