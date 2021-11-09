Spider-Man 3: Fan Recreates Movie Poster With Garfield And Maguire; Look!

Spider-Man 3: Recently, the release of the official Spider-Man: No Way Home poster (Spider-Man: No Way Home, in the original) provoked several comments on social media among Marvel fans. Thus, Zero, a digital artist and graphic designer from New York, decided to recreate the image containing the three versions of Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire) in the narrative.

Check it out below!

The expectation for the release of the third solo feature focused on this new phase of Spider-Man is great among the public, mainly due to all the questions that the film must address.

The cast will also feature appearances by Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as Goblin Green and even Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

The production premiere is scheduled for December 17th of this year and promises to add even more tension to the numerous issues related to the multiverse in the MCU. It’s quite possible that the film works as a real watershed for Phase 4 of this cinematographic universe, mainly because of what has already been presented through trailers and teasers.

So stay tuned for all the news from Marvel and be sure to check it out! Spider-Man: No Return Home opens in December in theaters around the world.