Spider-Man 3: Everything You Need To Remember Before Watching

Spider-Man 3: By this time in the championship, you should already know that Amigão da Neighborhood is returning for his new movie: Spider-Man: No Return Home. With its premiere scheduled for next Thursday (16) in Brazilian cinemas, the film promises to be a full plate for Teioso’s fans.

There will be more than 2:30 am — the longest movie in the trilogy — of a lot of confusion between the realities of the MCU, as the return of Goblin Verde, Dr. Octopus and more villains loved by fans.

Keeping in mind that if you haven’t watched the latest Spider-Man movies, this article may contain spoilers. So, if that’s the case for you, stop here!

What to Remember Before Watching Spider-Man 3

With so much information on the screen, it’s important to remember the hero’s latest happenings. That’s why we’ve put together a list of everything you need to know before watching Spider-Man: No Return Home.

Spider-Man’s Identity Revealed

At the end of Spider-Man: Away from Home (2019), a fake video in which the hero appears killing Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) is leaked. In addition to incriminating Peter Parker, the villain also reveals the hero’s secret identity to the world.

Will Venom find the hero?

At the end of Venom: Time of Carnage, Eddie and the alien are in a hotel room when they see the report in which Spider-Man’s identity is revealed. It remains to be seen whether the two will meet, but fans are already betting that they will.

New couple

It’s important to remember that MJ and Peter have officially seen a couple in Spider-Man: Away from Home. However, The Stubborn is known for not being able to maintain his romantic relationships due to his life as a hero. It remains to be seen if MJ will end up as Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man (2014).

Uncle of Miles Morales

Actor Donald Glover played the supporting character Aaron Davis in both the hero’s films. It is noteworthy that, in the comics, Davis becomes a villain named Thief. In addition, he is the uncle of Miles Morales, a version of the Neighborhood Buddy in Spider-Man on the Spiderverse.