Spider-Man 3: Could Peter Parker Lose His Powers?

While Peter Parker will have to face many obstacles during his next adventures, could the superhero in the spider suit on top of that lose his extraordinary abilities?

As the filming of Spider-Man 3 begins, with Tom Holland having shared a first photo of the production earlier this week, many fans are on the lookout for any clues as to the film’s script. Kept carefully under wraps, the plot should however introduce several alternate realities across the Multiverse or the Spider-Verse. That way, Peter Parker would have to face off against plenty of enemies starting with Electro, with Jamie Foxx returning to the Spider-Man franchise. However, some rumors previously have it that Kraven the Hunter is the main antagonist of the feature film while new speculation has Ned Leeds as the next Green Goblin.

If it will take several confirmations around the production to find out who will face Peter Parker, the latter could still be attacked in several ways, starting with the theft of his famous combination. This wouldn’t be the first time the Spider-Man universe has seen his superhero lose his powers, as the comics have already portrayed such a turnaround. However, the theft of his suit wouldn’t be the only way for the spider-man to lose his powers, another possibility seeing the young man getting rid of his costume himself, a choice notably justified due to the inheritance. Stark from which he must free himself. If this sacrifice in connection with Iron Man could be at the heart of Spider-Man 3, we must not forget that the arrival of the various alternate dimensions could also cause Peter to lose his powers.

Indeed, with the arrival of the Multiverse introduced thanks to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), it is likely that the spider-man could lose his abilities or that the alternate realities present a Peter Parker who never had powers thanks to to its combination. If this script element would be interesting vis-à-vis the apprehension of the character, or another possibility would be that the Multiverse presents us with a Spider-Man bitten by a radioactive spider, like what Sam Raimi had offered to the character as the origin story. This version of Peter Parker could then have lost his powers in the timeline that we will be presented with. Finally, one of the next enemies of the superhero could have the ability to steal their own powers from his enemies, rendering them helpless. If this could be captivating and highlight the fallible character of Spider-Man, it is certain that the latter would have in front of him a formidable opponent, the MCU having moreover already presented supervillains able to challenge the most powerful. superheroes. What not to make the task easy for him during his new adventures. Fortunately, the young man will be able to count on a strong ally with Doctor Strange!



