“Spider-Man 3” could make Venom Work (with Harry Osborne)

Spider-Man 3 famously ruined Venom’s real-time debut, but the character could have worked if he’d taken on the role of Harry Osborne instead of Eddie Brock. The dominance of comic book films largely dates back to the success of Spider-Man in 2002. The blockbuster directed by Sam Raimi was filled with both fantastic scenery and heart, and “Spider-Man 2” only improved the original. The last sequel is considered one of the best examples of the genre period, but “Spider-Man 3” in 2007 ended the trilogy on a lowered note.

There are several reasons for this, including producer interference and studio demands. Venom was incredibly popular with comic book readers, but Raimi never really liked the recurring villain. Despite this, he was forced to include Eddie Brock/Venom into a story that already balanced too many characters. There are great moments in Spider-Man 3, such as the “birth” of Thomas Hayden Church’s Sandman, but the film often collapses under the weight of too much plot. The treatment of Venom in the sequel is a common complaint in terms of visual design, its complete lack of threat and the fact that it appears too late.

Even the fact that Topher Grace’s Brock just happened to be in the same church as Spider-Man when he breaks the Venom symbiote is too much. One “Spider-Man 3” storyline was supposed to pay off when Harry Osborne sought to avenge the death of his father Norman. Harry mistakenly believes that Peter Parker/Spider-Man killed Norman, and during Spider-Man 3, which also revisits Uncle Ben’s death, he sets out to ruin his former best friend’s life as a New Goblin. Harry’s story is one of the strongest parts of the sequel, but the film missed the trick by not infecting Harry with Venom.

Venom Harry could tie together the story of “Spider-Man 3”

While Eddie Brock plays a key role in Spider-Man 3 in terms of being Peter’s rival and revealing his dark side, Brock’s late transition to the main villain in the finale seems too hasty. As mentioned earlier, the fact that he ended up in the church to get infected seems too neat from the point of view of history, but rewriting with Eddie’s removal and with Harry taking his place would be more reasonable. After a confrontation in the middle of Spider-Man 3 that left Harry Osborne scarred by one of his own bombs, the story could have highlighted Harry’s growing madness and rage. As a New Goblin, he could have tracked Spider-Man to the church when he robbed the symbiote, where he could have captured Harry instead.

Giving Harry the power of Venom would make the final battle much more personal. The finale of Spider-Man 3 ends on a tragic note when Harry redeems himself and helps Peter defeat Venom, but dies in the process. The ending of “Harry as Venom” could have worked the same way, but Harry realized his mistakes and died pulling off the symbiote. It seems that the creators of the movie “Spider-Man 3”, who correctly perceived some elements of Venom, never considered such an option and probably believed that having three unique villains would be an advantage, unlike Harry becoming both a New Goblin and Venom. Making this change would not fix all the problems of Spider-Man 3, but in thematic and plot terms it could make Venom a more organic part of the story.