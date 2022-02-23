Spider-Man 3: Classic Meme Is Recreated With Actors From The Movies

Spider-Man 3: Marvel announced on Wednesday (23), the dates when Spider-Man: No Return Home will arrive in the home video. The digital version will arrive to be rented and purchased from online stores on March 22, while the Blu-Ray and DVD will arrive on April 12.

And to promote the news, the company released an image of actors Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreating the most famous meme of the superhero. In the post, the actors are pointing at each other, just like the scene from the 1967 cartoon.

The iconic image that went viral appears in the episode “Dual Identity”, in which Peter Parker confronts a Charles Cameo, a villain who can imitate other people. Check out, below, the recreation of the meme with the actors.

Although the original animation scene shows the protagonist pointing at the villain, dozens of other versions have appeared on the internet, including the one with 3 or more webs pointing at each other.

Absolute success

With the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as the Friendly Neighborhood, Spider-Man: No Return Home was a resounding success. Having opened in theaters in December of last year, the feature film reached a box office of US$ 760.9 million in mid-February (about R$ 3.8 billion at the current price).

The number made the production surpass Avatar in the US, placing it in the 3rd position among the largest revenues in the country’s history.