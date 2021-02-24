Spider-Man 3: Cast Reveals First Movie Images

The cast of Spider-Man 3 used Instagram to release the first official images of the hero’s next film. Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned) published the photos in their personal accounts.

The previews show the characters visiting a dark place during a possible investigation. In one of them, they are walking down the stairs from a basement and another shows the heroes gathered around a computer.

The trio also showed the supposed titles of the film making puns with the word “Home” (home, home in Portuguese). The names released were “Phone Home” (Calling Home), “Homewrecker” (Home Destroyer) and “Home Slice”.

Apparently, the fake names are just a joke with the tradition of using “Home” in the subtitles of the films in the English version. For example, Homecoming and Far From Home.

On the other hand, fans speculate that the fake titles may hide references to the film’s plot. Despite various rumors and speculation, the film has yet to gain an official synopsis.

With the provisional title of Spider-Man 3, the new Spider-Man movie is scheduled to hit theaters in December 2021.

Marvel’s most impressive fighting scene

While conducting an interview for the release of the film Cherry, Tom Holland answered questions about Spider-Man 3. Then, the actor claims to have recently seen an impressive sequel to the feature in the editing room.

“We watched a fight scene that we shot a few weeks ago and I’ve never seen an action sequence like that in Marvel movies. I’m very excited for the public to see this, ”commented Holland to Yahoo.

After telling that the sequence took about a month to be filmed, the star said: “this is easily the most impressive fight scene I saw in a hero movie”. Finally, he also classified the production as “incredibly ambitious”.

Will fans see a more epic scene than the final Avengers: Endgame (2019) battle? Anyway, fans will have to wait until December to check it out.