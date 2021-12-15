Spider-Man 3: Benedict Cumberbatch Asks Fans To Avoid Spoilers

Spider-Man 3: In an interview during the Hollywood premiere of Spider-Man: No Return Home, Benedict Cumberbatch urged fans not to share spoilers about the film and said he believed that spreading advance information could spoil the viewer experience.

During the conversation, Benedict Cumberbatch, actor who plays Dr. Strange on the MCU, revealed that he hadn’t seen the new Spider-Man movie before the official premiere, which took place at a Premiere last Monday night (13) in Las Vegas , USA.

According to the star, only the pages of the script in which his character was included were read and some whispers were passed on by cast members on the film set, but nothing that compromised the main events of the film.

“Dear fans, this is Dr. Strange. I’ve been accused of being a petty English bugger type,” joked the actor, in tones of pleading. “But I think the biggest pleasure-killer possible would be to get too carried away and get that little bit of pleasure from being the one who spoils the movie for others. Really, in the future, kids, parents, who knows, whoever really wants to see this movie. I’m one of them. I haven’t seen this movie. I don’t know more about it than the {script} pages I received. The character I play, the stories for him, the adventures he lives, I’ll tell you about it soon .But seriously, I understand. It’s so hard, so you want to tell all your friends. I won’t tell any of my friends about it.”

Spider-Man: No Return Home, directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina, premieres this Thursday (16) in Brazilian cinemas.