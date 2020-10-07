Spider-Man 3 begins shooting in New York on October 16

Tom Holland’s third solo installment of Wall-crawler goes live next week after confirming new characters and villains.

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man 3 (working title) will begin filming next week in New York City’s Queens borough under the codename Serenity Now. This has transpired in recent hours after seeing several New York Police posters on the streets of the Sunnyside area warning of the imminent start of filming and the need to vacate the area in the coming days. Thus, rumors are confirmed that the filming of the third solo part of Tom Holland’s wall-crawler should begin between September and October of this year, ruling out in turn the possibility, also rumored, that the project was delayed at the beginning of 2021.

The filming of Spider-Man 3 starts in New York

Thus, as can be read on the poster, it is advised that on October 16 a filming of a film entitled Serenity Now begins, in fact, the code name of the third part of Spider-Man in the UCM, such and as revealed earlier this year. Recall that the previous Spidey movies at Marvel Studios were shot under the codenames Summer of George and Fall of George, for Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, respectively.

The news comes at a time when Tom Holland, precisely, is in the Alicante town of Xàbia shooting Uncharted in the role of Nathan Drake, the film adaptation of the Naughty Do video game saga, scheduled for its theatrical release in Autumn 2021. For this reason, it is likely that the filming of Spider-Man 3 will begin its activity without its protagonist, who would be incorporated later, perhaps counting for the moment with a double action if necessary.



