Spider-Man 3 Becomes The 2nd Biggest Debut In Cinema History

Spider-Man 3: Sony announced this Monday (20) that Spider-Man: No Return Home raised $260 million in its debut weekend in the United States, surpassing the numbers of Avengers: Infinite War and becoming the second largest domestic box office release of all time.

According to the studio, covid’s restrictions, now due to the omicron variant, haven’t stopped the new Spider-Man movie from being an outrageous hit across the planet.

In just three days of release and relying solely on US grosses, Jon Watts’s feature trumped the biggest titles of 2021, even taking into account cumulative box office sales since their respective theater debuts, as in the cases of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Venom: Times of Carnage, Black Widow and The Fast & Furious 9.

Estimates evaluated at more than 4,330 cinema units across the United States revealed that the third film in the new phase of Spider-Man also established itself as the biggest opening of a Web-Head feature in history, in addition to being the best ever recorded debut of a Sony film and the most successful production released in a month of December.

As a result, the film is second only to Avengers: Ultimatum in relation to the opening weekend, as the closing of the Thanos saga grossed US$ 357 million in its first three days of availability on the big screen.