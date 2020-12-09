Spider-Man 3: Andrew Garfield and Alfred Molina are back

The return of characters from previous Spider-Man film sagas is confirmed for the new spider-man film of the MCU; Tobey Maguire is coming down.

In the last hours, the return of characters from the previous Spider-Man film sagas from Sony Pictures has been confirmed for the new movie of the spider-like superhero from Marvel Studios as part of the UCM, for now known as Spider-Man 3. And it is that Both Andrew Garfield, the Peter Parker from The Amazing Spider-Man saga, and Alfred Molina, the famous villain Doctor Octopus from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, will be back in Spider-Man 3, as well as Kirsten Dunst and his Mary Jane Additionally, advanced negotiations are confirmed with Tobey Maguire, Peter Parker from Sam Raimi’s trilogy, and Emma Stone, Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man.

Is the Spiderverse approaching the MCU?

Thus, the first news to appear has been by The Hollywood Reporter, ensuring that actor Alfred Molina, the villain of the sequel to Tobey Maguire’s 2004 Spider-Man, will be in Spider-Man 3, again, as Otto Octavius, that is, the fearsome Doctor Octopus. This news comes shortly after the actor was recently seen on the set of the film. Of course, it is unknown if it will be the same character or a new version of it, as it happens with other returns such as J. Jonah Jameson or the villain Electro, played again by J.K. Simmons and Jamie Foxx, respectively.

A few hours later, the second bombshell has been released; And it is that the Collider medium has confirmed more characters from previous Spider-Man sagas, such as Andrew Garfield, who will return as Peter Parker / Spider-Man from his The Amazing Spider-Man saga, and Kirsten Dunst, the Mary Jane of the first trilogy. In addition, it is ensured that both Tobey Maguire and Emma Stone, Peter Parker / Spider-Man from the Sam Raimi trilogy and Gwen Stacy from The Amazing Spider-Man saga, are in advanced negotiations for their respective returns to Spier-Man 3.

If all these returns are finally confirmed, we will be facing what seems to be the landing of the Spiderverse in the UCM with an arachnid mega-crossover; Let’s not forget that Doctor Strange will be Peter Parker’s new mentor in the film and that the sequel to the individual Doctor Strange film with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Scarlet Witch is also on the way, which would give rise to the arrival of the multiverses to Marvel Studios.



