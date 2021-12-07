Spider-Man 3: Amy Pascal Assured Foxx That Electro Wouldn’t Be Blue

Spider-Man: No Back Home has become one of the biggest expectations of Teioso fans in recent years. The film will feature the return of several characters who were introduced to the universe of Amigão da Neighborhood, once again opening the door to the multiverse in the MCU.

And one of the actors returning to the franchise is Jamie Foxx, who will reprise his role as Electro. The actor played the villain in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but his look was quite different from what fans know from the comics. With a bluish tone, the characterization of Electro was one of the main reasons for the negative reviews throughout.

Now, the actor returns with a more faithful look, something that was guaranteed by producer Amy Pascal. One of Sony’s top names, she commented during a recent interview that she needed to promise Foxx “that he wouldn’t be blue”. The actor had already commented on Pascal’s promise in another interview.

“I was excited to know [producer] Amy [Pascal] for years, man, and to know what she’s done with this franchise,” said the actor. “And she was explaining to me that it’s going to be exciting and that I don’t have to be blue and stuff like that about my character. That I would be a little cooler, and that I would get a chance to hang out with these amazing actors. To walk on set and see these guys, I literally bowed to them, and we had fun. I’m glad we have a fresh start, with a whole new look.”

Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature returns from Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, JK Simmons and Tony Revolori. In addition to Foxx, the cast joins Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Benedict Wong as Wong.

Although not confirmed, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield may also appear in the film.

Spider-Man: No Return Home hits theaters on December 16, 2021.