Spider-Man 3: Alfred Molina talks about his return to the franchise

Spider-Man 3: The Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire is still one of the most striking productions among the comic book adaptations. And part of that is due to the 2004 Spider-Man movie. Now Alfred Molina, the villain’s Doctor Octopus, announced that he was back for Spider-Man: No Way Home, after the secret of his presence ended up leaking out.

“When we were filming, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be a big secret,” Molina said in an interview with Variety. “But, you know, it’s all on the internet. In fact, I would describe this as the most badly kept secret in Hollywood ”.

During the conversations, Molina asked Jon Watts, the director of No Way Home, how it would be possible to have Octopus back, as he dies at the end of Spider-Man 2. Molina commented that the director only replied: “In this universe , nobody really dies ”.

Molina also commented on what it was like to reprise a character like Doctor Octopus, after almost two decades. And, mainly, what it would be like to make a villain without having the same agility that he had in 2004, nor the same appearance.

“It was wonderful,” he said. “It was very interesting to come back after 17 years to play the same role, since, after so long, I now have two chins, a double chin, crow’s feet and a slightly clumsy lower back.”

“Watts just looked at me and said, ‘Did you see what we did with Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson?'” Continued Molina, talking about the director’s response. Both Downey Jr. and Jackson had their faces rejuvenated to play their younger characters. However, Molina’s concern was more with the action scenes.

“They made Robert De Niro’s face younger [in The Irishman], but when he was fighting, he looked like an older guy,” said Molina. “He looked like an old man! That’s what I worried about doing it again. I don’t have the same agility as 17 years ago. And that is a fact “.

However, Molina realized that it would be possible to get around this, thanks to the powers of the Octopus. “Then I remembered that it is the tentacles that do all the work. My basic physical movement as Doctor Octopus, as an actor, is just that ”completed the actor, while looking intensely at the camera and making a menacing noise during the interview. “I just do that, and the arms are killing, breaking and attacking.”

The third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland hits theaters in late 2021.