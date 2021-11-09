Spider-Man 3: Actor Reveals He Wasn’t Invited To Film; Know Who It Is!

Spider-Man 3: In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nicholas Hammond, the interpreter of the first Peter Parker on television, protagonist of the series The Amazing Spider-Man of the 1970s, revealed that he will not be in Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home, in the original) and was not even invited to join its cast.

“I think it would have been a lot of fun,” the actor said, adding that he hoped to be at least considered by Marvel producers. “But unfortunately that didn’t happen,” he lamented.

Hammond’s statement comes precisely during the more recent discussions about the participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the production, who also played the comic book hero on other occasions. Starring Tom Holland, Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to debut on November 17 this year.

Nicholas Hammond starred in CBS series for two seasons

In 1977, when the series starring Hammond debuted on CBS, audiences couldn’t wait for what was to come. “Tom Holland’s version is closest to what we were doing [at that time],” explained the actor.

In addition to the thirteen episodes of the show, Hammond was also in some of the character’s early films. “We were trying to make him a very real character, someone that viewers could look at and forget that he had powers, especially to get involved with Peter’s story,” he said.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Return Home will address the issue of the multiverse in the midst of Peter Parker’s plot. In the cast, Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange, Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds.

Other special appearances include Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina, respectively, as the villains Electro, Duende Verde and Doutor Octopus, along with the possible presence of Garfield and Maguire.

So stay tuned and be sure to check it out! The new Spider-Man movie will be released as early as next month.