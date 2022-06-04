“Spider-Man 2099: Batman of the Future” joins forces in the fan art of an epic crossover

The futuristic worlds of DC Comics and Marvel Comics collide as Batman Beyond and Spider-Man 2099 come together in a stunning new fan art showcasing each hero. On his Twitter account, artist Colin Cracker shared his opinion about a potentially epic crossover involving the next generation of classic heroes, when Spider-Man 2099 and Batman of the Future join forces to complete a mission where both characters pose in the rain with a neon shade. .

Batman Beyond is one of the most popular Batman—related spin-offs, as the original animated series made Terry McGinnis a household name. The action takes place almost 40 years after the events of DC Batman: The Animated Series. McGinnis disguises himself as the future Batman in Neo Gotham under the tutelage of an aging Bruce Wayne. Meanwhile, in an equally futuristic reinterpretation of Spider-Man (which debuted before “Batman of the Future” in 1992) Miguel O’Hara becomes a web catcher in the distant future of 2099. 2099, which introduced many new future heroes. The stories of Terry and Miguel are still being told in comics, and Spider-Man 2099 will also appear in the upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Across the Universes.

On his Twitter account, writer and artist Colin Cracker (The Agency Case Files: Declassified) shared his opinion about the potential crossover of “Spider-Man 2099” and “Batman of the Future.” In the epic fan art, Batman of the Future and Spider-Man 2099 are sitting on a rain-drenched roof, and their bright red costumes stand out against the background of darker parts. The heroes, who have never officially teamed up in the comics, seem to be great partners in a future DC/Marvel crossover. Their aesthetics, costumes and worlds go well together.

While the teasing team in epic fan art may never appear in the comics, as a new Marvel and DC crossover is unlikely at the moment, fans of Batman Beyond and Spider-Man 2099 should be happy with the recent stories of the respective publisher. heroes. DC Comics has Batman Beyond: Neo-Year and Batman: Beyond the White Knight currently on comic book shelves, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2099: Exodus crossover has brought Miguel O’Hara back to the forefront. It’s nice to see both characters thriving decades after they were first introduced.

Kreiker’s epic fan art clearly resonated with fans of the films “Batman of the Future” and “Spider-Man 2099”, as he received more than 150,000 likes on Twitter. This shows that futuristic heroes remain fan favorites and that DC and Marvel Comics should continue to publish stories featuring Spider-Man 2099 and Batman of the Future, even if the crossover between them never officially takes place.