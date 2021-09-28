Spermbot: Meet The Nanorobot That Helps Lazy Sperm

Spermbot: A video shared by Twitter via the Weird Science account on September 21 has been successful and has raised questions about its veracity. The short film was also posted on Reddit, where it got 125,000 positive votes, and was associated with supposed proof of what the covid-19 vaccine can do in the human body.

This 2016 vid of a 'spermbot' is currently being baked by antivaxers here and on reddit as a blueprint of 'what the vaccine does'. When it clearly could be a useful tool for folks who are trying to make a baby. The thing they think is killing people actually does the op…*sigh* https://t.co/fz40QGY6Ax — Isaiah (@Bboy_Izilla) September 25, 2021

The black and white images show a microscopic corkscrew-shaped helix that appeared to embrace a sperm, transport it, and ultimately drive the little swimmer against the wall of an egg.

A survey of the scientific literature reveals that video is nothing new. The recording took place within a German research that developed a nanorobot called a spermbot as an alternative for the treatment of male infertility. The study by researchers at the German Institute of Integrative Nanosciences was published in 2016 in the scientific journal Nano Letters.