Spends more time on apps compared to mobile games

This Wednesday (21), a report released by the analytics company App Annie on the use of smartphones by Generation Z pointed out that, in the third quarter of 2020, users of this age group spent an average of 4.1 more hours per month with non-game apps, 10% more compared to data from older groups.

However, the results cannot be considered a complete investigation, but rather a strong trend, as the study focused on markets in the USA, United Kingdom, Brazil, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Turkey, with information collected only from Android devices.

No time bro

According to the company, Generation Z still has a higher probability of consuming games compared to individuals of other ages, but they tend to access for less time and frequency, giving preference to titles such as Among Us, Candy Crush Saga, PUBG Mobile, Free Fire and other Match-3 games.

Favorite apps

The survey also examined which are the favorite apps for this age group, with TikTok and Snapchat standing out in the social area, and Twitch reaching the top position in the entertainment area. In addition, Discord showed a great growth among these users, mainly in the French market.

The finance and shopping apps are not yet widely used, but are showing an interesting expansion, with Venmo, Monzo, Shein, Shopee and Mercari being on the list of the most popular.



