Spencer Webb’s girlfriend Kelly Kay announced her pregnancy a month after the death of an Oregon football player

More than a month after Spencer Webb tragically died in an accident, falling from a cliff, the girlfriend of the late college football player Kelly Kay announced that she was pregnant.

“We created an angel before heaven found him,” Kay wrote along with photos of pregnant women on Monday, August 22, on Instagram. “All you ever wanted was to be a father… I know that you will be the best of those at the top. I can’t believe I’m going to have to do this without you, but knowing that I’m going to have a piece of you keeps me going.”

She added: “I can’t wait to meet a man who is half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you.”

Kay included a past text message exchange with Webb about plans to become parents in the future. “I’m ready. Daddy,” she wrote. — You’re stuck with me.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Webb, 22, fell and hit his head while swimming near Triangle Lake, Oregon, on July 13.

“The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to landslides near west of Triangle Lake at approximately 2:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an injured person,” the officers said in a statement on Facebook. “Upon arrival, the deputies learned that a 22-year-old man, resting in the area, fell and hit his head. Passers-by and arriving medics were unable to resuscitate him. Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue officers helped bring him back to the roadway as he was about 100 yards down a steep trail.”

Officials added that “there is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental.”

Kay paid tribute to her boyfriend, who was preparing to play his fifth and final season for the Oregon Ducks at the time.

“My best friend, my twin flame, the love of my life. I’ve never loved anything as much as you,” she wrote on Instagram on July 14. “You were everything to me, you gave me a purpose, you showed me what it’s like to be cherished, appreciated and seen for me. We had so many big plans. I do not know where to go next, but I know that you will look out for me, keeping me strong. You always put everyone above yourself, and I will try to keep the same kindness in my heart from this life to the next, baby, I love you so much and I will find you again.”

In addition to several of his Oregon Ducks teammates, Webb’s head coach Dan Lanning also spoke out after his death, tweeting: “So full of life at every moment of the day. Spencer will miss your smile and energy. I love you!”