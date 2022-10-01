Spencer Webb’s girlfriend (+ 22) Kelly revealed the sex of the baby

Spencer Webb was particularly pleased with this news. The Oregon Ducks football star tragically died in July. During a trip to the lake, a 22-year-old man fell from a height of 90 meters during a cliff jump and suffered serious head injuries. His girlfriend Kelly Kay was particularly hard hit by the loss. Just a month after his death, she announced that she was expecting a child from the late athlete. Now Kelly has also revealed whether she will have a boy or a girl!

The 30-year-old man shared an emotional video via Instagram. Wearing a T—shirt worn by her late partner, she stood on the football field and looked up at the sky – until her loved ones poured a bucket of blue water on her head. So, Kelly has a boy. “I know you chose him to protect me. He will become a legend, just like his dad,” the expectant mother wrote along with the clip, adding: “I love you both forever.”

In her Instagram story, Kelly also said touching words. “I still don’t know how to navigate and move forward in this life. I’m just trying my best to stay healthy for my baby,” she confessed, thanking everyone for all the love and support they’ve given her through this. a difficult time has been allotted.