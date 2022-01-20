Spencer Wants Blizzard Classics And Is Suspicious Of Big Tech In Games

Microsoft’s Xbox head Phil Spencer said the brand aims to bring back old Activision Blizzard games. The executive confessed that he was excited looking at the list of franchises of the company that was acquired.

“I was looking at the list of IPs, I mean, come on! King’s Quest, Guitar Hero… I should have known that, but I think they also have HeXen”, he commented in a very interesting interview released today (20) by the Washington Post.

Spencer explained that once the deal between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft is approved by the authorities, which shouldn’t happen before June 2023, the Xbox teams will talk to the developers to find out which IPs that are stored should be brought back.

Activision Blizzard

“We look forward to working with them [developers] when the deal is done to ensure we have the resources to work on franchises that I’ve loved since my childhood and that teams really want.” “I look forward to these conversations. I really think it’s about adding features and increasing [production] capacity,” he added.

In all, Activision Blizzard owns more than 40 video game series, including classics like Gun, Pitfall, Police Quest, Space Quest, StarCraft, and Tony Hawk, as well as the popular Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, Warcraft, and Call of Duty.

Concern about technology companies

Another very interesting point in Spencer’s interview is his concern about the entry of technology companies in the sector. Apple, Google, Meta, Amazon and Netflix have announced investments in platforms, games, developers and more in recent years.

The Xbox boss is skeptical of these brands’ entry into the industry because, unlike Sony and Nintendo, they are unfamiliar with gamers.

“[Sony and Nintendo] have a long history in video games,” he says. “Nintendo won’t do anything that will hurt games in the long run, because that’s the business they’re in. Sony is the same thing and I trust them… and so does Valve. When we look at Microsoft’s other big technology competitors: Google has the search engine and Chrome, Amazon has shopping, Facebook has social networking, all these large-scale consumer businesses… The discussion we’ve had internally is about how these things are important for other technology companies, for how many consumers they reach, games can be that for us”, he argued.