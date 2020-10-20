Spencer Noon Comments Healthy For Ethereum

Spencer Noon, president of DTCCapital, stated in his Ethereum analysis that ETH looks very healthy and strong in the long term. According to Noon, the high demand for key indicators and DeFi platforms draws a positive picture for ETH.

According to the news shared on U.Today, user transaction density on the Ethereum network is increasing mostly due to the growing decentralized finance (DeFi) market. In other words, part of the increase in the transaction volume in the Ethereum network is due to the increase in the number of active addresses and fees per day with the contribution of DeFi platforms. Spencer Noon started his tweet index about ETH as follows:

“The long-term key indicators show that Ethereum has arguably never been this healthy before:

1. Ethereum outshines BTC in total USD fees paid daily.

2. The number of contracts, which was 57 million in June, increased to over 115 million in September.

3. The number of active addresses per day is constantly over 400,000. ”

Noon continued his analysis with the impact of DeFi and decentralized exchanges on Ethereum.

The Positive Impact of DeFi and Decentralized Exchanges on Ethereum is Great

Spencer Noon said the increasing demand for DeFi platforms has had a very positive effect for Ethereum. However, with the sudden decline of DeFi platforms such as Yearn.Finance, demand for risky platforms declined. Comparing August – September, Noon explained that although there was a decrease in DeFi usage, the demand still continued in a positive direction. Noting that $ 300 million worth of ETH has been sent to DeFi applications, Noon said:

“Mainstream Adoption – Think about what this means, #DeFi doesn’t need it. USD 300 million worth of ETH is sent daily to DeFi applications, and USD 156 million to central applications. The total amount of transfers is rapidly going towards approximately 500 million US dollars on an annual basis. ”

With the increasing use of DeFi protocols, the increase in ETH volume in decentralized exchanges also strengthens activities on the Ethereum blockchain. It was reported that the total value (TVL) locked on the decentralized exchange Uniswap platform built on Ethereum exceeded $ 2 billion. This TVL rate shows that the DeFi system, which is worth $ 11 billion, dominates 18%. Spencer Noon explained on Twitter that the trading volume in decentralized exchanges has been $ 52 billion in the last year:

“ETH worth $ 3.4 million (3% of existing ETH) is currently on Uniswap. Uniswap is passing Coinbase regularly in daily volume. DEX, on the other hand, has a transaction volume of $ 52 billion in the last 12 months.

It is also stated in the news that decentralized exchanges led by Uniswap outperform centralized exchanges. Therefore, experts say DeFi platforms could be a booster for the Ethereum blockchain network in the medium to long term.



