Spencer: Kristen Stewart will be Princess Diana in theaters

Actress Kristen Stewart was cast to play Princess Diana in Spencer, director Pablo Larraín’s new biopic, which will tell the story of Lady Di’s final marriage to Prince Charles.

Larraín has already directed the biopic Jackie, which followed the life of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, wife of former US President John F. Kennedy, and also directed the film Neruda, about the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda.

The film will have the script written by Steven Knight and follows “a critical weekend in the early 90s, when Diana decided that her marriage to Prince Charles was not working and that she needed to change the path that put her on the line to one day be queen ”.

Larraín commented on Stewart’s school for the character. “Kristen is one of today’s great actresses. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and, ultimately, very strong too, which is what we need. I think she is going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. I saw Kristen’s films that are so diverse that it is incredible, showing different layers, her diversity and strength as an actress ”.

For those who love to follow the life of the British royal family, the past few years have been a real spectacle. Especially for fans of Princess Diana, killed in a car accident in 1997.

We currently have a version of Lady Di being played by actress Emma Corrin, in the 4th season of the Netflix series The Crown, which in the 5th and 6th season will be played by Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet).



