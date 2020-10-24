Spelunky 2 is brutally ruthless and teaches roguelike

When Spelunky was launched in the distant year of 2008, the game soon became the supreme of the 2D platform genre due to the dynamic gameplay, which, let’s face it, contributed to shape the roguelike genre we know today. For better or for worse, Spelunky has always been ruthless, a game that shares feelings: you’ll love it as you progress, but hate it with every free death.

If you believe that souls-like games are punitive enough, try venturing through Spelunky’s caves to experience even more intense feelings of reward and frustration. Here, there is no gap for failures, there is no way to recover from a bad move.

Spelunky 2, available for PS4 and PC in September 2020, also follows the primer of the base seated in its first version. Without reinventing itself, the Mossmouth studio, at the request of the fans, decided to boost the difficulty with new obstacles, maps and challenges, only without offering additional resources to alleviate the bitter taste of injustice at the end of each round.

Despite being bigger and better, the new game has no question of deviating from its predecessor, which is great for welcoming fans of the old guard, from the heydays of the first game on PC and Xbox 360. However, if you have never was a big fan of roguelike, know that Spelunky 2 does not bring enough structural changes to make him change his mind about the franchise (or the genre itself). Check out our impressions.

Brutally ruthless

To be very honest: I tried to reach the second area, a claustrophobic cave with rocks wrapped in a beautiful blanket of moss and full of thorn traps. The good feeling of having reached a new region was interrupted by a banal death, right at the entrance, which took me back to the starting point of the journey, from scratch, without being able to carry any item or improvement that I had achieved for my next one. round. I confess that I didn’t even finish Spelunky 2 to write this review, but that’s where the magic of this brutally ruthless game lies.

If there is a story? Well, Spelunky 2 does have a narrative that serves as a pretext for exploring caves, but you won’t even remember it after completing the tutorials. In short, adventurer Ana discovers a giant Olmec on the surface of the Moon, where her parents got lost while searching for hidden treasures and secrets in the cave. From this, the heroine finds her parents’ lost diary and sets out to find them, also assuming the role of speleologist.

Adventure mode (the main mission) allows up to four players, whether in a local cooperative or online, to join the same game. You can also play alone, of course, without help, but the experience becomes more laborious than usual. The fast gameplay embraces simplicity and misleads the player with its unpretentious atmosphere. The character can jump, crouch, throw objects and strike with an Indiana Jones whip.



