Spelunky 1 and 2 Will Be Released for Switch on August 26th

Spelunky exploration games 1 and 2 were finally listed on Nintendo’s online store. With releases scheduled for August 26, the first game costs R$50.95 (US$9.99), while the sequel is worth R$101.95 (US$19.99).

To commemorate the occasion, the franchise’s official Twitter profile released a trailer; check out the video below.

The adaptation of the roguelikes was the responsibility of the specialized ports studio Blitworks, who also co-developed Spelunky 2 with Mossmouth.

platform classic

Launched in 2008, the first Spelunky was rebooted with new graphics in 2012 and is now available on Xbox (360, One and Series X/S) and Playstation (3/4/5) consoles, as well as Steam and GOG – a classic version (1.1) is free on the brand’s website.

The game mixes platforming elements with exploration, encouraging the player to seek out hidden treasures while trying not to die to traps and enemies. See the trailer below.

In our review of the game, we praise the complexity of the gameplay, which offers many options and tools for the player to deal with the difficulty of obstacles, which can be a little frustrating for those who don’t have a lot of time or patience.

An even better sequel

Released in 2020, the game expanded its predecessor’s concept with new items, enemy maps, protagonists. Cooperative online multiplayer was also introduced to the franchise, along with a competitive arena mode.

Finally, the game was nominated for the “Best Independent Game” award during The Game Awards 2020