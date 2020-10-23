Spellbreak: update brings new Deathmatch mode

The developer Proletariat released, this Thursday, the 22nd, the biggest update that Spellbreak has received since its launch. Prologue: The Gathering Storm is now available for free to all players and adds new talents, consumables, a new Deathmatch game mode and several Halloween themed items.

The announcement of the great expansion of Spellbreak was revealed with an unpublished trailer, presenting the main news that arrive with the patch and others that will be released until the end of this month of October. Check out!

Spellbreak has just received the new Clash game mode, which will put the wizards to play matches in Deathmatch format for 9 x 9 teams. As in traditional team battle royale, players will start a game choosing their main skills and talents, being divided into two sides. Thus, participants must eliminate enemies and protect allies in order to acquire more points, as the circle closes and the map decreases.

During the onslaught, several new items will be available to players, some well known and others unpublished, added with the expansion. In addition, by the end of October, new Halloween-themed cosmetics and consumables will enter the game.

Spellbreak is available for free for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. The game has full support for the cross platform function.




