Spellbreak surpasses 5 million players

Since its launch on September 3, 2020, the battle royale free to play game Spellbreak has already won over 5 million players, as confirmed today by producer Proletariat.

In addition, more than four million hours of gameplay have been viewed through the Twitch streaming platform, and 25 billion points of damage have been dealt by aspiring magicians from around the world. Check the complete table below:

Also noteworthy is the appearance of Brazil among the three countries that most downloaded Spellbreak, second only to Japan (second place) and the United States (the country that most downloaded it).

For those interested in starting playing now, Spellbreak is available for free download on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Are you already part of the 5 million players or are you thinking about increasing those numbers? Comment below!



