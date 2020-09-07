Spellbreak is available for free on all platforms

Proletariat Inc. announced, last Thursday, the 3rd, that Spellbreak, a free battle royale with a focus on spells, is now fully available to all players. Thus, users of PlayStation 4, Nintendo Swich, Xbox One and PC already have access to the title in full and can check all the news that the game brings to the universe of online competitors.

One of the main details of the game is the possibility of crossplay and port of save, allowing players from different platforms to fight each other and transport their progress to the console of their choice. The feature is possible after the creation of a Spellbreak account, which will be responsible for storing all statistics, items and more through a cloud.

With a vast customization system with six character classes available to be used, the battle royale will also have a good gameplay dynamics, since several items with different effects can be improved and combined to develop unique skills. In addition, its randomized map will allow the development of unique approach strategies, taking the whole match to be a different experience.

See below the recommended requirements for players who are going to play Spellbreak on the PC. Remembering that it is available via Epic Games Store.

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit.

Processor: 2.70GHz Intel (R) Core (TM) i5-6400 CPU (4 CPUs)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 / GPU Radeon R7



