Speedtest now evaluates video streaming performance

Ookla’s Speedtest app launched a new feature for the platform version on iOS devices. It is a video analysis function, which helps to measure the quality of streaming transmissions.

The idea is to evaluate the best possible configuration for you to adopt on streaming platforms without crashes or sudden drops in frame rate or resolution. The test takes a few minutes and requires you to leave the device stopped by running the sample videos.

The service also gives tips on what resolution to use for each screen size, from phones to televisions. For this, it scans not only the device, but also the quality of its internet connection – something that can be evaluated by the most classic function of Speedtest itself.

The feature is free and can be accessed from the main menu of the iOS app. The novelty should be released for other platforms soon.