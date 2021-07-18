Speedrunner breaks record for Super Mario Bros. blindfolded

Speedrunner: This Wednesday, speedruner Crescendo broke the Super Mario Bros. world record. blindfolded. With the incredible time of 11 minutes and 55 seconds, the player published the video of the feat on his YouTube channel, which you can check below.

Like a dedicated bat

According to Speedrun’s database for this category, Crescendo’s goal was 14 minutes and 31 seconds — achieved by Dodai in 2016. Unable to see the screen, the player had to memorize the rhythm of buttons and the placement of enemies , using the “error” audios when bumping into obstacles as guides.

The game expert also used Mario’s fireballs as a sort of “echolocation” to identify walls and save time. To beat Bowser in 1985, he took advantage of the period of invulnerability, which comes when a plumber takes damage, to pick up the ax and bring down the villain’s bridge.

Crescendo is still a small speedrun content producer, with 44 subscribers on YouTube and 16 on Twitch. The video description states that he planned the project in May and began training for the feat on June 19, with 40 hours of accumulated attempts.

The current record holder in the “normal” category (Any%) of Super Mario Bros. is the Nifsky YouTuber with 4 minutes and 54 seconds. Brazilian LeKukie is in fourth place, with 4 minutes and 55 seconds.