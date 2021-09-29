Specter is Rolls-Royce’s first electric car!

The world-famous luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce shared its plans for the future and electric cars. Here are those details…

Electric cars continue to spread. Many manufacturers aim to abandon traditional motor vehicles in the future and focus entirely on this field. Rolls-Royce, one of the companies in question, gave the good news about its first fully electric car.

According to the information received, the new vehicle, defined as an engineering marvel, will be released in the fourth quarter of 2023. In addition, Rolls-Royce has announced when it will stop producing cars with internal combustion engines. Here are the company’s plans for the future.

Rolls-Royce Specter on the road in 2023

Investing in the technologies of the future, Rolls-Royce will switch to fully electric products by 2030. The CEO of the company, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, explained this groundbreaking moment for the brand, saying;

“Today is the most important day in Rolls-Royce Motor Cars history since May 4, 1904. At that time, our founding fathers, Charles Rolls and Sir Henry Royce, met for the first time and agreed that they would create the best. Using the most advanced technology available to them at the time, and applying their extraordinary engineering minds, these two pioneers set an entirely new criterion of distinction, elevating the early combustion engine cars from the noisy, distracting, and primitive means of transport.

“The cars they created gave the world a true luxury experience and secured the ultimate peak position for Rolls-Royce, which it continues to occupy undisputedly to this day. The brand continues to describe the best in internal combustion cars for more than a century. “117 years later, I am proud to announce that Rolls-Royce will begin its on-road testing program for an extraordinary new product that will elevate the global all-electric car revolution and create the first and greatest supercar.

This is not a prototype. This is the truth, it will be tested openly. Torsten Müller-Ötvös stated that they always deal with the issue of electric cars and continued as follows; However, we have not been satisfied so far that the current technology can support the Rolls-Royce experience. We’ve been experimenting with an electric powertrain for a while at Rolls-Royce. It’s quiet, refined, and continues to generate tremendous power, generating almost instantaneous torque.

At Rolls-Royce we call it “waftability”. In 2011 we revealed the 102EX, a fully electric Phantom in working order. We followed suit in 2016 with the again all-electric 103EX, which represents our vision for the future of the brand several decades from now.” These remarkable products have sparked a great interest in electric powertrain technology among our customers. They thought it was the perfect choice for Rolls-Royce. And over the last ten years I’ve been asked, “When will Rolls-Royce go electric?” and “When will you produce your first electric car?” such questions were asked.

“I replied with the plain word: ‘Rolls-Royce will be electrified in this decade.’ Today I keep my word.” Rolls-Royce embarked on a historic and unique venture that has become a reality today. Our designers and engineers have worked tirelessly to get us here. We are now ready to begin road testing of the first all-electric Rolls-Royce in history. “This fundamental change in our powertrain technology requires that we challenge every aspect of the product before we make it available to the world’s most discerning and demanding individuals, our Rolls-Royce customers.

For this car, which marks the beginning of a new legacy for our brand, we decided on an entirely new name that is as evocative as names like Phantom, Ghost and Wraith. The new name “Spectre” fits perfectly into the otherworldly environment our products are in. With “Spectre”, we have set our references for the complete electrification of the entire product portfolio by 2030. ”

So what do you think about this subject? Is it a logical decision for Rolls-Royce to put its combustion engine technology aside? You can share your views with us in the comments section.