Specifications of 11th generation Intel processors leaked

After AMD introduced its Ryzen 5000 series processors, Intel was left behind on the single-core side for the first time. Ryzen 5000 series processors, which are instantly described as the best game processors in the market, managed to leave Intel behind in many issues. However, Intel will introduce new Rocket Lake processors in the first quarter of 2021. Now, the technical specifications of 11th generation Intel processors have been leaked.

AMD, which will bring the Zen 3 architecture to mobile processors, is expected to introduce the Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors on January 12th.

Technical specifications of 11th generation Intel Core Rocket Lake processors leaked

Stating that it will experience a double digit performance increase with 11th generation Rocket Lake processors in the past months, Intel seems to have stopped this promise. According to the leaked performance tests, it is seen that the processors experienced an average performance increase of 18 percent compared to their counterparts. AMD experienced an average performance increase of 25 percent on the single-core side with the Ryzen 5000 series.

This shows us how important architecture is as well as technical details. For this reason, the main performance boom on Intel’s side is expected to be experienced with 12th generation Alder Lake processors. The most striking detail among the technical features of 11th generation Intel processors is that the i9-11900K processor comes with 8 cores / 16 threads. As is known, the i9-10900K was a 10 core / 20 thread processor.

We do not yet know why Intel reduced the number of cores and threads in its flagship model. However, considering that 12th generation Alder Lake processors will also be introduced in the second half of 2021, it may be normal for Intel to hide its main trump card here.

One of the biggest changes that comes with the 11th generation Rocket Lake processors is of course PCIe 4.0 support. While it is thought that Z490 motherboards will also support PCIe 4.0, it is estimated that this support will be provided via the processor. With the introduction of processors, Z590 motherboards are also expected to emerge.



