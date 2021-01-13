Specially designed NVIDIA RTX 3060 cards revealed

Introduced at the CES 2021 event organized by NVIDIA, the RTX 3060 was long awaited. The video card that comes with 12 GB GDDR6 VRAM has the same amount of memory as the RTX 3070. After the reference design was introduced by NVIDIA, many brands presented their own designs. So how do custom designed NVIDIA RTX 3060 cards look?

Although NVIDIA states that the reference design is $ 329, custom design cards will be more expensive.

Specially designed NVIDIA RTX 3060 cards showcased after the introduction

Introducing the reference model RTX 3060 with a 2-fan design, NVIDIA has specifically targeted the middle segment. After NVIDIA, Gigabyte, MSI, PNY, Evga and Zotac brands presented their designs to the players. The RTX 3060, which is expected to be released towards the end of February, is expected to be offered by more brands such as Galax and Asus.

The specially designed NVIDIA RTX 3060 cards created by Videocardz do not differ much in terms of features compared to the reference design. Although some cards are offered as factory overclocked, there is not much difference in performance at the end of the day. Here, the main factors that determine the prices are the aesthetic and thermal design of the cards. Cards with 3 fans or RGB lighting are more expensive than regular cards.

If we talk about the features of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, the most surprising feature of the card was its 12 GB VRAM. The graphics card with 3584 CUDA cores uses second generation RT and third generation Tensor cores. Coming with a 1.32 GHz base clock speed, the RTX 3060 can go up to 1.78 GHz on the increased frequency side. Supporting software features such as DLSS 2.0 and NVIDIA Reflex, RTX 3060 can make the job of mid-level AMD quite difficult.

