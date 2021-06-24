Specialist Warns Of Risks Of Photos With Vaccination Card

Vaccination Card: The moment to take the vaccine against covid-19 is expected and should be celebrated by Brazilians, often with a traditional record on social networks. However, this last step carries some risks and must be done carefully.

The alert is from the security company Kaspersky, which cites a possible use of personal data and the context of the vaccination for the application of personalized cybercrimes or the theft of personal data.

The main risk in these cases is in the vaccination card: depending on the state in which you received the immunizing agent, the document may contain details such as full name, CPF, SUS number, the exact location of the vaccination and the signature of the health professional who was the applicator.

Those who go straight from work to the health center can still have their entrance and exit badge in corporate buildings displayed in the images.

Furthermore, even biometric data can be at risk, depending on the angle, quality and proximity of the photo. According to Kaspersky, there is the possibility, although still limited, of collecting data for the use of fingerprints, in facial recognition systems or even for retinal scans.

What can happen?

These methods of collecting information can be used to access electronic devices and even bank accounts or services. In addition, scams with criminals passing through the SUS or the city hall can be more convincing if they have the data contained in photos of the vaccination card.

“Although it may look like something out of a sci-fi movie, if the image is sharp, it is possible that cybercriminals will take advantage of this situation and make use of this information, which is unique and serves as an authentication method,” says the senior analyst at Kaspersky’s cybersecurity, Fabio Assolini.

Below, Kaspersky shares some tips on how to protect yourself:

Avoid publishing images of official documents.

Minimize the exposure of your data on the internet.

Be aware of the personal information you share online.

Always check the permission settings of the apps you use.

Check which services are connected to your online accounts and who has access to them.