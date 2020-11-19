Special iPhone 12 Pro from Caviar to US $ 19K Elections

Russian customized phone brand Caviar has released iPhone 12 Pro models special to the US elections held earlier this month. The price of limited edition iPhone 12 Pro Sands of Time models can go up to $ 19,000.

The Russian customized phone brand Caviar, which turns standard flagship smartphones into luxury smartphones with precious jewelery and minerals, has launched new iPhone 12 Pro models. The new iPhone 12 Pro models, which are two separate models, Sands of Time and Sands of Time Titanium, are very special models in terms of both price and design.

Caviar’s new iPhone 12 Pro Sands of Time models are about the 46th US presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. In the middle of the iPhone 12 Pro Sands of Time, the body is made of titanium alloy and the US flag design in yellow and black tones, there is an hourglass with 750 grains of real gold and portraits of Trump and Biden.

The luminous design of iPhone 12 Pro Sands of Time

The iPhone 12 Pro Sands of Time series, which is stated to be limited to 46 units, has both iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models, and customers can choose from storage options from 128 GB to 512 GB. The price for the 128 GB iPhone 12 Pro Sands of Time is $ 14,900, while the top model, the 512 GB iPhone 12 Pro Max Sands of Time, goes up to $ 19,050.

For those who want less show; iPhone 12 Pro Sands of Time Titanium

The iPhone 12 Pro Sands of Time Titanium, on the other hand, has the same design as the iPhone 12 Pro Sands of Time, but does not have gold details. The sand grains of the iPhone 12 Pro Sands of Time models, which have a silver-black design, are also made of titanium instead of gold.

Since the iPhone 12 Pro Sands of Time Titanium has titanium material instead of gold, it has a relatively affordable price tag. 128 GB iPhone 12 Pro Sands of Time Titanium has a price of $ 7,370; The price of the 512 GB iPhone 12 Pro Max Sands of Time Titanium goes up to $ 11,520.



