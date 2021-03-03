Special for DJI FPV 4K skilled and professional drone pilots

DJI has announced its latest drone, the DJI FPV, which offers a first-person perspective to its pilots and promises a new, one-handed motion controller for easier flight. Described by the company as a hybrid drone, this model combines the speed and agility of a racer while continuing to offer cinematic camera functions of a traditional model.

DJI says FPV can fly at speeds of up to 140 kilometers per hour and reach speeds of 0-100 km / h in 2 seconds. DJI’s RockSteady stabilization system adds smoothness and cuts shake, while a 4K / 60fps 120 Mbps camera is located on the front on a single-axis gimbal.

It is possible to get rid of the fisheye look with distortion correction. And there is also support for 4x Slow Motion in 1080p and 120 fps. Images can be saved in H.265 or H.264 formats.

There is a hood that gives the FPV pilot a front view of what is in front of the drone. DJI FPV Googles V2 uses the company’s new O3 transmission system with a range of more than 10 kilometers, 50 Mbps bandwidth and auto-switching dual frequency. A big improvement is the interruption in delay.

There are three different modes: Standard, low-latency HD mode, Goggles V2 sends 1440 x 810p images back to the header at 60 fps with 142 degrees of field of view (FOV) or at 50 fps with 150 degrees FOV and low latency below 40ms. Smooth mode transmits images with a resolution of 1440 × 810p and a latency below 28 ms, with an angle of view of 142 degrees at 120 fps or 150 degrees of view at 100 fps.

Finally, spectator mode allows up to eight additional goggles to be worn, each sharing the pilot’s view.

There will also be three flight modes depending on the pilot abilities. Normal mode will work like other DJI drones do: it will stay in place using FPV, GPS and / or visual positioning systems. It will use frontal obstacle sensing sensors to detect potential hazards and automatically slow down, but the pilots themselves will have to move the FPV away from them.

In manual mode, both navigation and sensor features are disabled. The pilot has full control over the drone. Finally, Sport mode blends the two with some of the more “dynamic movement capabilities” of Manual mode, but some of the safety features of Normal mode unlock again. This is intended to be a medium step for beginners to get used to completely individual control.

An optional Gesture Controller concentrates all of the key flight controls in a single motion-activated joystick. All flight modes feature Emergency Braking and Flying. There is also a Return to Home option that automatically calls the drone back to where it took off. This can be triggered manually or activated by default if the transmission signal is set as default. FPV Goggles also have an ADS-B receiver for audio and visual notifications if there are any aircraft with ADS-B transmitters nearby.

DJI FPV was launched for sale abroad as of yesterday. The overseas price determined for the FPV Combo is $ 1,299. This package includes the drone, remote controller 2, FPV Goggles V2, a battery and all the necessary cables. The DJI FPV Fly More Kit has two extra batteries and a charging hub for $ 299. Motion Controller is also sold separately, priced at $ 199.