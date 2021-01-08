Special event for Exynos 2100 processor from Samsung

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S21 series on January 14th. However, the South Korean company will hold another event two days before that. At this event, Samsung will share the details of its new mobile processor called Exynos 2100.

The company aims for the Exynos 2100 to outperform the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with its performance. Early benchmark results indicate that the Exynos 2100 will perform well in both single-core and multi-core scenarios.

The new processor has a 2.91 GHz ARM X1 Prime core. There are four 2.81 GHz Cortex-A78 and four 2.21 GHz Cortex-A55 cores in the processor. Samsung is expected to provide information on other improvements made at the event.