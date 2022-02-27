Special dedicated to the science fiction series and movies that we will see in 2022

The race to conquer the public’s taste does not stop, despite the obstacles caused in the entertainment industry after the appearance of the coronavirus pandemic in the last three years. Now that the artistic activities are slowly starting to normalize, it was to be expected that this year 2022 that is just beginning will stand out for the interesting list of new releases with an exciting variety of important titles that fans are eager to enjoy, especially those that They are science fiction lovers.

1.Moonfall

Released on February 4, Moonfall, known in Spanish as Moonfall: Lunar Impact, is an action and science fiction production that has the endorsement of starring famous Hollywood stars such as Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña , Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland.

Co-written and directed by Roland Emmerch, famous for his work on the blockbusters Independence Day, Godzilla, The Day After Tomorrow and 2012; returns to the big screen with a story that begins when the moon is knocked out of its orbit by an unknown force and put on a collision course with Earth. Two astronauts and a conspiracy theorist work together to try to prevent the end of humanity, but end up discovering that the moon was never what we always believed.

2. Halo

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, the Halo series developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane, was produced by Steven Spielberg for the Paramount + platform. Scheduled for release on March 24, it is set in the 26th century during a war between the United Nations Space Command and the Covenant, a theocratic-military alliance of various advanced alien races.

This highly anticipated sci-fi blockbuster is completed by an all-star cast led by Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine and Oliver Grey, among others.

3.Avatar 2

With increasingly strong rumors that it could be released before the end of 2022, the sequel to James Cameron’s famous Avatar is presented as one of the science fiction film productions that is a candidate for earning the greatest recognition in the industry as as did its predecessor released in 2009.

Planned as the first of four sequels, it has raised high expectations for its use of new technology to film motion capture scenes underwater. The film features an incredible cast including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Jamie Flatters, Dileep Rao, Britain Dalton, Matt Gerald, Trinity Bliss, Bailey Bass. , Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr and Jack Champion. In addition to the very special participation of Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis.

4. Borderlands

Fans of the genre of science fiction movies and video games expect to see Borderlands sometime this year 2022. The expectations about what it will show on the screen are very high, taking into account that its cast is led by the iconic Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Created and directed by Eli Roth, its story (like the famous video game series of the same name developed by Gearbox Software) set on a planet with an ancient secret, revolves around the outlaw Lilith who must travel to Pandora, her planet native to rescue the daughter of the most powerful being in the Atlas universe.

5. Obi-Wan Kenobi

Produced by Lucasfilm for the international platform Disney +, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series revives the legendary character from the Star Wars franchise played once again by the famous Edward McGregor. Scheduled for release on May 25, 2022, the only planned six-episode season of the new sci-fi show is set a decade after the events of Revenge of the Sith, when the galaxy is subdued. by the Empire of Sheev Palpatine and his right-hand man Darth Vader.

The story revolves around the former Jedi Master Obi Wan Kenobi who, from his exile on the planet of Tatooine, begins to develop new techniques and a new existential ideology. His cast features talented performers such as Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

6.Andor

Another highly anticipated series in the year 2022 of the Star Wars franchise is Andor, whose release date may occur during the month of April on the Disney + platform. The prequel to the Rogue One movie (2016), is considered a true blockbuster in every sense of the word, its filming featured a cast of two hundred actors including main, secondary and extras, accompanied by a team of more than six thousand people.

Starring several well-known interpreters in the universe of the legendary saga and others not so much, its cast is led by Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough and Fiona Shaw, among others. Spanning 12 episodes, the sci-fi show is set five years before the events of Rogue One and follows spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebel Alliance.

7. Jurassic World: Dominion

The fact that Jurassic World: Dominion is set on our planet and not in outer space has not become an obstacle for it to be one of the most anticipated and commented on Universal Pictures films by lovers of science fiction. With a release date announced for June 10, 2022, Dominion will be the closure of the famous trilogy that began with Jurassic World (2015),

It features the participation of many of the famous protagonists of the Jurassic Universe productions, such as Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Mamoudou Athie, Dicken Lachman and Campbell Scott. Time after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the dinosaurs have once again taken control of the entire earth and humans will have to learn to live with them while they will have to face a new problem.

8. The Mandalorian Season 3

Expected for December 2022 on Disney +, season 3 of The Mandalorian produced by Lucasfilm will once again star Pedro Pascal in the role of The Mandalorian Din Djarin, a lone gunfighter and bounty hunter sometimes known as Mando. Set after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983). With the appearance of the character of Din Djarin in The Book of Boba Fett, he picked up his story where he left off at the end of the second season of The Mandalorian and left many unknowns to be answered in the third installment.